SRA chief executive to retire

Paul Philip will step down as Chief Executive of the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) towards the end of 2025 after nearly 12 years in post. His departure will take place once a suitable replacement has been appointed.

SRA Chair Anna Bradley said "Paul has been with the SRA for well over a decade and has led the organisation through transformative change – including reforming our rules to get rid of unnecessary bureaucracy, introducing Anti-Money Laundering regulatory arrangements, and developing and delivering the SQE to make sure everyone can trust that qualifying solicitors are meeting a consistent, high standard.

"When he took over, the SRA was still very much embedded in the Law Society governance structures. He has helped us negotiate our way through to becoming a separate legal entity, significantly improved our operational processes, and ensured we became a more efficient and effective regulator.

"The SRA is mid-way through its current strategy and last year strengthened its senior management structure, making this a good time for succession to occur.

"The Board would like to give our thanks to him for the major contribution he has made to the SRA. He will be a hard act to follow."

Reflecting on his tenure, Paul Philip said "It has been a privilege to be able to play such a key role regulating in the public interest.

"It has been an incredibly interesting, challenging and fulfilling role. I would like to thank all my colleagues in the SRA, as well as the SRA Board – all of whom are united in delivering in the public interest. Both their support and challenge throughout the years has been invaluable.

"Likewise, I would also like to thank all those outside the SRA – both within the profession and beyond – who have worked with me, shared their thoughts, and sharpened my thinking.

"There is always more you would like to do and achieve, but I am proud of the progress we have made. After so long at the helm, this feels like the right time to retire and switch pace. But before then, there is a lot of significant work to progress. I then look forward to handing over to a new Chief Executive later in the year."

Law Society of England and Wales Chief Executive Officer Ian Jeffery commented on the announcement "I would like to pay tribute to Paul’s personal contribution to the regulation of the solicitors’ profession in England and Wales over the last 12 years. He has led the SRA to a position where it now operates wholly independently of the Law Society and he has achieved much in his time.

"While the Law Society and the SRA will not always agree, I am grateful for the professional way he has engaged with us.

"Paul’s departure this autumn comes at a critical time in the history of the SRA. The hard lessons for the SRA from the Axiom and SSB collapses will require a period of deep reflection and significant organisational change. The handover to a new leader will be crucial to how the SRA moves forwards."

Recruitment for the new Chief Executive will begin in March. As announced in late 2024, Anna Bradley will remain in post as SRA Chair until the end of 2026 to oversee the recruitment and transition of leadership while ensuring continuity in the delivery of the corporate strategy.

Paul Philip has served as SRA Chief Executive since February 2014.