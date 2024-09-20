SRA chair term extended to 2026

In a recent meeting on September 17, the SRA Board decided to extend Anna Bradley's term as Chair of the SRA Board, allowing her to serve until the end of 2026. This decision comes in light of evolving risks within the legal sector, indicating that the SRA is not in a steady state. The Board recognised the need for strong leadership during this transitional period, emphasising the importance of maintaining stability at the Board level.

Anna Bradley has been a significant presence in the SRA since her initial appointment as Chair in 2019, followed by her reappointment in May 2021 for a term that was set to end in December 2024. This extension aligns with the SRA's current three-year strategy, which runs until November 2026.

Over the next two years, the SRA plans to focus on several key areas, including:

Data Management Improvements: Enhancing how the organisation collects and utilises data to better identify and manage risks in the legal sector. Proactive Investigations: Increasing efforts in proactive investigation work to address emerging challenges effectively. Regulatory Changes: Reviewing and potentially modifying regulatory approaches as part of the ongoing Consumer Protection Review.

These initiatives will be reflected in the upcoming changes to the SRA's Business Plan, as the organisation navigates this critical period of development and adaption. The commitment to Bradley's continued leadership is seen as vital for steering the SRA through these challenges while ensuring a focused response to the changing landscape of legal practice.