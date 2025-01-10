SRA Board expands expertise with new members

The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) Board has welcomed two new lay members, Simon Millhouse and Claudio Pollack, following the departure of Selina Ullah and Paul Loft at the end of 2024. Selina and Paul completed six and seven years of service, respectively, leaving a legacy of impactful contributions to the Board's mission.

Simon brings over 30 years of public sector experience, particularly in defence and security, with extensive board-level roles, including Director of Security, People Director, and Director for Data. His deep knowledge in information and data management across diverse operational contexts will add a valuable dimension to the Board’s work.

Claudio, an independent consultant, specialises in consumer protection, inclusion, and regulatory policy. With a decade of experience at Ofcom and roles such as independent non-executive chair of TOTSCo and a director at Open Banking Limited, Claudio’s expertise strengthens the Board's capacity to address evolving challenges in the legal sector.

Anna Bradley, Chair of the SRA Board, welcomed the new members, stating that their expertise will be invaluable in navigating significant changes in the legal sector. She emphasised the importance of maintaining public trust and confidence in legal services amidst shifting risks.

Acknowledging the outgoing members, Anna thanked Selina and Paul for their excellent service, noting their significant contributions during their tenure.

Simon and Claudio’s appointments mark a strategic step forward in the SRA’s commitment to robust and forward-thinking governance in the legal profession.