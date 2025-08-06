The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) has taken a significant step towards promoting diversity in the legal profession by awarding £360,000 to 11 organisations aimed at assisting individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds with the financial burdens associated with the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE). This funding initiative is designed to cover the entry fees for the SQE1 and SQE2 exams, allowing candidates to pursue their aspirations of becoming solicitors without the hindrance of financial barriers.

The successful organisations that will distribute this funding encompass a wide range of legal, educational, and social mobility services. Their work includes initiatives focused on making the legal industry more accessible to underrepresented groups, as well as providing critical legal advice to veterans and their families through volunteering efforts. Paul Philip, SRA Chief Executive, expressed his commitment by stating ‘One of the objectives of the SQE is to promote a diverse profession by removing artificial and unjustifiable barriers’. He emphasised that the fund aims to ensure that ‘talent, not financial circumstances, should determine who can become a solicitor’, highlighting a commitment to inclusivity within the sector.

Candidates eligible for these financial resources could potentially begin their examination journey as early as January 2026. The SRA has also revealed various case studies that showcase the diverse experiences of aspiring solicitors preparing to tackle the SQE, illustrating how they balance work and study alongside independent preparations. According to the SQE Annual Report 2024, the solicitor apprenticeship route is becoming a prominent channel for widening access to the profession. The report indicates that solicitor apprentices are more likely to be state-educated and come from working-class backgrounds, which is a step toward greater equity.

The funding stems from the SQE Access and Reinvestment Fund, which has been gradually accumulating since the SQE's launch in 2021. This marks a pivotal moment as it is the fund's inaugural distribution, with future initiatives largely dependent on the payments received and the business priorities of the SRA. The SRA has invited various organisations supporting aspiring solicitors to apply for allocations from the fund, with successful candidates to be selected through a process managed by these organisations.

Among the selected organisations benefiting from this funding are Aberystwyth University Veterans' Legal Link, Accutrainee Ltd, and the College of Legal Practice, among others. Each of these entities will implement its own candidate selection process, aiming to ensure that deserving individuals gain essential support on their path to becoming qualified solicitors. The SRA plans to monitor the impact of this funding and use its findings to inform future access initiatives, reinforcing its ongoing commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive legal profession. For more information on the SQE and the journey to becoming a solicitor, interested parties can visit the SRA’s website.