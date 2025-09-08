Squire Patton Boggs solidifies its growth in the UK by bringing on board new partners across its Birmingham, Leeds, London, and Manchester offices. These strategic hires cover a variety of expertise areas and are aligned with the firm’s continuing expansion efforts within key global practices. Global Managing Partner - Clients & Strategy Steve Mahon expressed enthusiasm about the new additions, stating, “A robust practice spanning the UK that is tightly integrated into our global platform is a hallmark of our firm.” He noted that these hires advance various segments of the firm’s cross-border practice.

European Managing Partner Jonathan Jones highlighted the firm’s impressive growth of “double-digit pace over the last several years” and reaffirmed the firm's commitment to investing in its future through strategic lateral hires and organic growth. Jones emphasised the value of the new partners, remarking, “Each of these partners brings new relationships and substantial experience in areas that are of acute need to our clients.”

Miles Robinson joins the London office from Mayer Brown, where he was co-head of the London Product Liability Practice. With over 25 years of litigation expertise, Robinson is particularly skilled in handling complex commercial disputes and large-scale group actions. Stephen Sampson, UK head of the firm’s Litigation Practice, remarked on Robinson’s reputation, stating, “Miles is a heavyweight litigator with strong client relationships who will add complementary quality and specialism at a time of strong client demand for disputes advice.” Robinson said, “Squire Patton Boggs represents a unique opportunity for me to continue to develop my practice as a member of its highly-regarded global disputes team.”

In Birmingham, Partho Chaudhuri joins the Corporate Practice Group from Deloitte, bringing over 14 years of experience in handling domestic and international transactions. Tom Durrant, Birmingham office managing partner, noted that Chaudhuri’s appointment represents an investment in the firm’s Midlands presence, stating, “Partho’s appointment forms part of our investment in our presence in the Midlands and underlines our commitment to clients looking for best in class corporate advice.” Chaudhuri expressed enthusiasm, saying, “The growth of the firm’s Corporate Practice and its investment in Birmingham makes it an attractive home for me.”

Deborah Polden, who joins the Leeds office from Eversheds Sutherland, will lead the firm’s Litigation Practice in Leeds. With more than 15 years of experience in corporate disputes, including post-M&A matters, Polden is seen as a pivotal hire for growth in the Leeds office. Prew Lumley, managing partner of the Leeds office, stated, “Deborah is a pivotal hire for us, with opportunities to develop our Litigation practice working closely with our market-leading Corporate and Financial Services teams.” Polden shared her excitement: “Joining Squire Patton Boggs is an exciting prospect, with the firm’s strategic aims for its Litigation Practice very much aligning with my own.”

Finally, Chris Roberts joins the Manchester office from DLA Piper and brings over two decades of experience in restructuring and turnaround matters. James Fitzgibbon, Manchester Managing Partner, expressed enthusiasm about Roberts, stating, “We are delighted to welcome Chris to the firm. He is a highly respected practitioner with strong relationships across the North West and wider UK markets.” Roberts himself reflected on his decision to join the firm, explaining, “I’ve been impressed by the ambition of the firm’s global Restructuring & Insolvency Practice.”

Overall, the new hires at Squire Patton Boggs are strategically aimed at bolstering its practices in key areas and enhancing its position in the UK legal market