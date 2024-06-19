Square One Law among the UK’s top B Corps

This prestigious certification recognises businesses meeting high standards of verified performance, accountability, and transparency in areas ranging from employee benefits and charitable giving to supply chain practices and input materials.

The firm, known for its fair, inclusive, and diverse culture, scored an impressive 93 points, well above the B Corp pass mark of 80, positioning it among the top 10 ranked UK law firms. The average score for non-B Corp businesses stands at 50.9 points. To achieve this score, applicants undergo a rigorous application, assessment, and verification process that examines their approach to governance, workers, environment, community, and customers.

Gill Hunter, managing partner of Square One Law, expressed pride in the firm's accomplishment: “We have spent some time reassessing our future and investing in improving our firm’s impact on our clients, our people, our communities, and our planet. So, to have achieved such a high B Corp ranking on our first time of applying is absolutely brilliant. The ranking not only puts us among the top 10 UK law firms, it places us alongside some of the world’s largest and most responsible businesses. It is an incredible achievement for everyone associated with the firm."

Gill Hunter emphasised that the certification is more than a formality for Square One Law: “We don’t see becoming a B Corp as simply a box-ticking exercise, we pursued this certification because we genuinely believe in doing the right thing.”

Achieving B Corp status is a significant milestone for Square One Law, highlighting its commitment to social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency, and aligning the firm with some of the most progressive employers worldwide.