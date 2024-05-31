Spotlight on 5 in-house solicitors as shortlist for award is announced

The Law Society of Scotland has revealed the finalists for this year’s In-House Rising Star Award, spotlighting five in-house solicitors with up to five years of post-qualification experience.

The finalists are:

Ikra Bhatti, Senior Solicitor, Glasgow City Council.

Niamh Murray-Sheridan, Solicitor, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Cameron Ramage, Legal Counsel, Cirrus Logic.

Jake Stephen, Lawyer, Lloyds Banking Group.

Ben Thom, Principal Solicitor, Dumfries and Galloway Council.

Chosen from an impressive set of 10 nominations, these finalists were selected for their outstanding contributions to their sectors within a short span of time. The award, to be presented by Law Society of Scotland President Susan Murray at the In-house Annual Conference on 18 June, will be decided by a judging panel.

Jennifer Malcolm, member of the Law Society’s In-house Lawyers Committee and judging panel, praised the nominees for their skill and contributions, highlighting the diversity of opportunities available to newly qualified solicitors.

The In-House Rising Star Award, now in its 13th year, celebrates the talent and achievements of in-house solicitors, showcasing the support and development provided by their teams.

The event will be a special occasion with the Society’s new President, Susan Murray, herself an in-house lawyer, announcing the winner, underscoring the career opportunities within the in-house sector.