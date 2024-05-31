Spotlight on 5 in-house solicitors as shortlist for award is announced
By Legal Events
The Law Society of Scotland announces finalists for the In-House Rising Star Award
The Law Society of Scotland has revealed the finalists for this year’s In-House Rising Star Award, spotlighting five in-house solicitors with up to five years of post-qualification experience.
The finalists are:
- Ikra Bhatti, Senior Solicitor, Glasgow City Council.
- Niamh Murray-Sheridan, Solicitor, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.
- Cameron Ramage, Legal Counsel, Cirrus Logic.
- Jake Stephen, Lawyer, Lloyds Banking Group.
- Ben Thom, Principal Solicitor, Dumfries and Galloway Council.
Chosen from an impressive set of 10 nominations, these finalists were selected for their outstanding contributions to their sectors within a short span of time. The award, to be presented by Law Society of Scotland President Susan Murray at the In-house Annual Conference on 18 June, will be decided by a judging panel.
Jennifer Malcolm, member of the Law Society’s In-house Lawyers Committee and judging panel, praised the nominees for their skill and contributions, highlighting the diversity of opportunities available to newly qualified solicitors.
The In-House Rising Star Award, now in its 13th year, celebrates the talent and achievements of in-house solicitors, showcasing the support and development provided by their teams.
The event will be a special occasion with the Society’s new President, Susan Murray, herself an in-house lawyer, announcing the winner, underscoring the career opportunities within the in-house sector.