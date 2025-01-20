Spencer West Launches US Operations, Pioneering a New Model for Fee-Share Law Firms

UK-founded international law firm Spencer West has officially entered the US legal market, marking a significant milestone in the firm’s global expansion. With offices now established in San Francisco and New York, Spencer West brings its innovative, lawyer-centric fee-share model to the United States, offering legal professionals a transformative approach to practice.

Led by Debra Vernon, US Managing Partner and Founding Partner, the firm’s US operations are built on a foundation of sustainability, balance, and autonomy for lawyers, setting Spencer West apart from investor-driven fee-share models. The firm’s entry into the US continues its commitment to fostering a supportive, values-driven environment where lawyers can thrive.

Innovative Vision for the US Market

Spencer West’s unique model, designed "by lawyers, for lawyers," emphasizes flexibility and resources to support legal professionals in building successful practices. With more than 320 partners globally, specializing in 34 practice areas across 17 jurisdictions, the firm has tailored its US approach to the local market while leveraging its international expertise.

Debra Vernon remarked: “We’re not fully replicating the UK model in the US. Instead, we’ve combined best practices with new solutions so our lawyers can build these offices organically for the US market. Our vision is simple but bold: to create a community where lawyers are supported, respected, and given the tools to succeed while maintaining a balanced and fulfilling life.”

Expanding Opportunities for US Lawyers

In New York, Marc Halsema, who leads the East Coast operations, emphasized the firm’s commitment to empowering lawyers: “US lawyers are ready for a firm that listens to their needs, empowers them to work smarter, and supports them in delivering exceptional client service while leading fulfilling lives. That’s what Spencer West is building here.”

The firm’s recruitment strategy focuses on entrepreneurial lawyers who seek greater autonomy, flexibility, and collaboration.

Strategic Locations and Global Integration

Spencer West’s new US offices are located in San Francisco’s financial district and midtown Manhattan, positioning the firm close to key client bases on both coasts. The firm’s international footprint ensures seamless cross-border legal support, blending global reach with local expertise.

About Spencer West

Spencer West is a full-service international law firm known for its collaborative, partner-led approach. The firm delivers exceptional legal services across corporate, commercial, real estate, litigation, dispute resolution, and private client matters. Supported by the Spencer West Foundation, the firm also champions community engagement and philanthropy.

For more information, visit spencer-west.com.