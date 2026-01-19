Anna, who joins from Lawrence Stephens, brings extensive experience representing lenders, investors, and developers across a diverse array of real estate finance transactions. Her arrival is part of the firm's strategic growth initiative and is in direct response to the increasing client demand within the real estate finance sector.

Anna will join George Constant, Andrew Demetriou, and Natalie Toffis within the existing Real Estate Finance partnership team, thereby enhancing the firm's senior expertise in this vital practice area. Welcoming her, founding partner George Constant remarked, “Anna’s arrival further strengthens our Real Estate Finance team at a senior level. She brings exactly the blend of commercial insight, energy and collaborative approach that sits at the heart of our ethos. We’re confident she will make a significant impact and we’re delighted to welcome her to the firm.”

Commenting on her new role, Anna Christou expressed her enthusiasm for joining the firm, stating, “Spector Constant & Williams is known for its dynamic approach and collaborative culture, and I look forward to contributing to the continued growth of the Real Estate Finance practice.”

The firm, located in Fitzrovia at the centre of London's real estate ecosystem, boasts a strong reputation as indicated by its ranking in the independent guide to the legal profession, the Legal 500, in the Property Finance category. The guide highlights Spector Constant & Williams' “strong track record in small to medium-sized financings across commercial, residential, and hospitality asset classes,” affirming its position as a key player in the sector and showcasing its ability to advise a wide range of prominent clients including FTSE companies, offshore investors, private developers, and high net worth individuals.