Specialist legal PR consultancy Kysen has moved back to the heart of legal London

Situated in the bustling Central Court at 25 Southampton Buildings, this relocation not only signifies a strategic move but also a heartfelt homage to its roots. Michael Bond, Editor of the Solicitors Journal, extends his warm wishes to the Kysen team as they embark on this new chapter.

Founded by Clare Rodway, Kysen's journey parallels the evolution of modern legal communication. Clare’s legal odyssey, commencing over three decades ago just steps away from the new premises, adds a poignant layer to this narrative. Today, Kysen stands tall as a trusted ally to solicitors firms, barristers chambers, legal associations, and more, a testament to its unwavering commitment to excellence.

With over half of its clients and staff members demonstrating remarkable loyalty, some spanning two decades, Kysen fosters enduring relationships that are as enduring as they are diverse. Michael Bond's well-wishes echo the sentiments of many who recognise Kysen’s integral role within the legal community.

As Clare Rodway reflects on this milestone, she shares her gratitude for the journey: "This move feels like a homecoming. We are all enjoying being in London’s legal heartland. It’s a moment for me to take stock. When I look at Kysen today and how far we’ve come in 25 years, I’m immensely thankful: our clients give us fascinating work, we have enjoyable as well as productive relationships with them - and I couldn’t be prouder of my team. Here’s to the next 25 years!"

With Clare Rodway's vision leading the way, Kysen embarks on its next chapter with a sense of excitement and gratitude. As it continues to shape the narrative of legal PR, Kysen remains a beacon of integrity, expertise, and enduring partnerships, poised to make an indelible mark on the legal landscape for years to come.