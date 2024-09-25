Specialist insolvency solicitor returns to Muckle as partner

With nearly 20 years of experience in the legal sector, Kelly is set to strengthen the firm's offerings to insolvency practitioners, directors, landlords, trade creditors, and lenders.

A Seasoned Professional

Kelly began her legal journey in 2006 after qualifying as a corporate lawyer at a regional law firm. She then transitioned into corporate insolvency and recovery, developing a robust expertise in this area. Over the years, Kelly has worked at several North East law firms, including a notable secondment to The Royal Bank of Scotland’s Global Restructuring Group in 2012. She first joined Muckle in 2013 as a solicitor, where she spent nine years advising insolvency practitioners and a diverse clientele, including charity trustees and creditors.

Prior to her return to Muckle, Kelly gained valuable in-house experience at a litigation finance company, focusing on business development and expanding the client base across the UK.

Excitement for the Future

Expressing her enthusiasm for rejoining Muckle, Kelly stated, “Muckle’s growing team was a key reason why I have returned to the firm. Since my background lies predominantly in non-contentious law, I’m looking forward to getting stuck back into technical advisory and transactional work. I love that no two days are ever the same in this line of work.”

She highlighted Muckle's strong corporate client base, noting, “There aren’t many firms in the North East that can offer this level of expertise. My network of external connections, along with the firm’s internal network of contacts, means we are in a really strong position to expand.”

A Collaborative Culture

Kelly emphasized the unique collaborative culture at Muckle, saying, “I’ve worked at a few different companies in my time, and I can truly say that the collaborative culture within Muckle stands out. It feels great to be part of a wonderful team working alongside talented lawyers.”

Firm’s Commitment to Growth

Louise Duffy, partner and head of banking and restructuring, expressed her excitement about Kelly’s return, stating, “We’re delighted to welcome Kelly back to the firm. Her return is a tremendous asset to our team. Kelly’s previous time at Muckle has been instrumental in shaping our insolvency services, and her expertise will be invaluable as we continue to expand our offerings. We look forward to Kelly’s role in driving forward our growth strategy and strengthening our position in the sector.”

With Kelly Jordan back on board, Muckle LLP is well-positioned to enhance its insolvency services and further its strategic growth in the legal market.