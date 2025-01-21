Southern Country Parks Ltd vs Bird & Others

Background of the Case

The Upper Tribunal (Lands Chamber) recently addressed an appeal concerning pitch fee reviews at Hillbury Park, Hampshire, a protected site under the Mobile Homes Act 1983. The appeal was brought by Southern Country Parks Ltd, the site owner, against a decision by the First-tier Tribunal (Property Chamber) regarding pitch fee increases for four specific pitches.

Initial Tribunal Decision

The First-tier Tribunal had determined that no increase was warranted for two pitches due to flooding issues, while a reduced increase was applied to two others. The decision was based on the adverse impact of intermittent flooding on the amenity of the site, particularly affecting access roads and individual pitches.

Grounds for Appeal

Southern Country Parks Ltd challenged the decision, arguing that the First-tier Tribunal had erred in its interpretation of the Mobile Homes Act 1983. The appellant contended that the tribunal should not have considered localised flooding as a sufficient reason to displace the statutory presumption of an inflation-based pitch fee increase.

Upper Tribunal's Analysis

The Upper Tribunal, led by Deputy Chamber President Martin Rodger KC, examined whether the First-tier Tribunal had correctly applied the legal principles governing pitch fee reviews. The key issues included whether a decrease in site amenity must affect the entire site, the permanence of such a decrease, and whether the tribunal had adequately justified its decision on fee adjustments.

Key Findings

The Upper Tribunal found that the First-tier Tribunal was entitled to consider localised decreases in amenity, such as flooding, as relevant factors in determining pitch fees. However, it also noted that the First-tier Tribunal had failed to adequately explain why a nil increase was appropriate, particularly given the high inflation rate at the time.

Outcome of the Appeal

The appeal was allowed in part. The Upper Tribunal set aside the First-tier Tribunal's decision regarding the pitch fees for the affected plots and remitted the matter for reconsideration. The First-tier Tribunal was instructed to reassess the appropriate pitch fee increases, taking into account all relevant factors, including improvements to the site and inflation.

Implications for Mobile Home Site Owners and Residents

This case underscores the complexity of pitch fee reviews under the Mobile Homes Act 1983, particularly in the context of site-specific issues such as flooding. It highlights the need for tribunals to provide clear reasoning when deviating from statutory presumptions.

Future Considerations

The decision may influence future cases involving pitch fee disputes, especially where site conditions vary across different plots. It also serves as a reminder for site owners to address maintenance issues that could impact the amenity of individual pitches.

Conclusion

The Upper Tribunal's ruling provides important guidance on the interpretation of statutory provisions related to pitch fee reviews, balancing the interests of site owners and residents while ensuring fair and reasonable outcomes.

