South West Water (SWW) has recently admitted to a serious series of pollution-related charges accumulating over six years in Devon and Cornwall. The Environment Agency's prosecution at Plymouth Magistrates Court revealed that SWW pleaded guilty to 18 charges, including 17 illegal discharges of untreated sewage and one count for failing to take reasonable remedial measures at a sewage pumping station. Sentencing is anticipated on 4 June 2026.

These offences occurred between January 2015 and July 2021 at various locations, such as Bodmin, Harlyn, and Plymouth. Notably, Harlyn beach was impacted, with untreated sewage discharged on 231 occasions over the specified period, affecting a popular area for both locals and tourists. The discharge at Hooe Lake Sewage Pumping Station was particularly concerning, with an incident lasting 88 hours and disrupting a designated priority habitat.

Clarissa Newell, the Environment Agency environment manager for Devon and Cornwall, emphasised the importance of this case, stating "Getting to this point and securing these guilty pleas was only possible thanks to years of thorough investigation and hard work by Environment Agency officers. They are committed to protecting Devon and Cornwall’s greatest assets – the beaches, waters and associated habitats."

In light of these issues, CEO Susan Davy of Pennon Group, South West Water's parent company, has received a total remuneration package said to be between £860,000 and nearly £1 million for the 2023-2025 period. Despite her remuneration increase, SWW has recently faced criticism due to a decline in annual bonuses amid performance scrutiny related to service failures and sewage spills. The water firm was also previously prosecuted in 2023 for 13 charges and fined £2.15 million for its past failures.