Justice Kawaley, who has amassed over four decades of exceptional experience within judicial, academic, and advisory roles across Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the wider Caribbean, brings invaluable knowledge to the chambers. He currently holds dual roles as a Justice of Appeal on Bermuda’s Court of Appeal and as a Judge of the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands. Throughout his distinguished judicial career, Justice Kawaley has rendered landmark rulings and demonstrated a steadfast commitment to the rule of law.

His previous appointments include serving as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Bermuda from 2012 to 2018 and acting as Justice of Appeal for the Eastern Caribbean Court of Appeal. Renowned internationally for his expertise in cross-border insolvency, commercial litigation, trust law, and constitutional matters, Justice Kawaley has overseen significant cases such as Singularis Holdings Ltd v. PwC and Re Latam Finance. His recent focus has been on developing international cooperation principles in insolvency and advocating for judicial independence, showcasing his extensive global perspective.

In addition to his judicial achievements, Justice Kawaley is a prominent figure in legal scholarship, having made numerous contributions to key titles and published extensively on offshore legal systems. He is also an Honorary Bencher at Middle Temple and plays an active role in professional organisations, including INSOL International, participating in the ADR Colloquium and the International Insolvency Institute. Justice Kawaley shared his enthusiasm about joining South Square, stating, "I am delighted to join South Square, a chambers renowned for its excellence in insolvency and commercial law. I look forward to contributing to their ADR services and working alongside such esteemed colleagues." Tom Smith KC, Head of Chambers, acknowledged the significance of Justice Kawaley's appointment by stating, "Hon. Justice Ian Kawaley joining as a member of our ADR team strengthens South Square's commitment to legal excellence. His unparalleled experience and global perspective make him a valuable addition to our international practice"