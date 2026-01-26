Leading barristers' chambers South Square has announced the arrival of Tony Beswetherick KC as a new member. Joining from Twenty Essex, Tony has established a highly regarded practice that spans civil fraud, asset recovery, insolvency, and company law. With more than 20 years at the Bar, he boasts a strong international presence, being admitted to practise in the British Virgin Islands and regularly appearing in the courts of the Cayman Islands and Turks and Caicos Islands. His involvement in cases also extends to the Dubai International Financial Centre and Abu Dhabi Global Market Courts, making his expertise closely aligned with South Square's core strengths in high-stakes, multi-jurisdictional cases.

Tony’s practice encompasses a broad spectrum of disputes, including civil fraud and asset recovery, shareholder and company disputes, as well as insolvency and restructuring matters. He is particularly noted for his significant experience in urgent court applications, which include obtaining orders to freeze assets, recover property, and appoint receivers. His addition to South Square not only bolsters the chambers' offerings but solidifies its capabilities in addressing complex domestic and international disputes.

Recognised consistently in leading legal directories, Tony is praised for his clear advice, calm approach, and strong commercial judgement in navigating intricate cases. He studied at the University of Oxford and was called to the Bar of England and Wales in 2003, later being appointed King’s Counsel in 2022.

Tony expressed his enthusiasm about joining the team by stating that “It is a pleasure to be joining South Square, a set with an outstanding reputation for its work on complex disputes. The depth of expertise across insolvency, civil fraud and asset recovery is second to none, and I am greatly looking forward to working with colleagues whose approach I admire.”

Tom Smith, Head of Chambers at South Square, echoed these sentiments, saying that “Tony is an outstanding barrister bringing clarity and strategic focus to complex, multi-faceted disputes. He combines exceptional technical skill with a calm, commercial approach. His experience makes him an excellent fit for South Square and we are delighted to welcome him.”