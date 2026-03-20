In Sousou Connect Limited v Michael Abel [2026] EWHC 665 (Comm), the London Circuit Commercial Court dismissed claims brought by boutique capital introducer Sousou Connect Limited (SCL) against Dr Michael Abel, now a director of Greykite Investment Adviser Limited. SCL alleged that a binding oral agreement was concluded at a private members' club in Mayfair on 7 February 2023, under which Dr Abel undertook to pay a monthly retainer and a back-end success fee in exchange for introductions to institutional investors. Greykite subsequently raised €150 million in seed capital from Wafra, growing to $1.4 billion by October 2025.

Paul Mitchell KC, sitting as a High Court judge, rejected both the contract claim and the alternative quantum meruit claim.

The alleged Annabel's Agreement

SCL's case rested entirely on what it called the "Annabel's Agreement" — an oral contract said to have been formed at the Rose Bar over drinks. Ms Ghada Sousou, the principal witness for SCL, contended that Dr Abel had agreed in principle to pay a back-end success fee of 1.5% of funds raised and a three-month retainer. The claim was put at 1% of capital raised (€1.5 million) in contract, and 2–3% (up to €4.5 million) in restitution.

The court found against SCL on all fronts. Mitchell KC concluded that the meeting was a general discussion rather than a negotiation resulting in concluded terms. There was no written record of any agreement, no mention of SCL (as distinct from its sister entity Sousou Partners LLP) before the first invoices were issued, and no evidence that Dr Abel had any knowledge of SCL's existence at the time. Critically, the first proposal regarding fees was sent in writing on 27 February 2023 — a full three weeks after the meeting — and the correspondence that followed read unambiguously as parties still at arm's length attempting to reach terms. The court held that SCL had failed to establish any of the essential elements of the alleged oral contract.

Witness credibility and the documentary record

The judgement contains a careful and illuminating analysis of witness reliability. Ms Sousou was found to be an exceptionally talented networker — ranked among the 100 most influential figures in private equity real estate from 2016 to 2025 — but one whose "aggressive commerciality" had led her to make inaccurate statements in contemporaneous documents and to hold sincere but mistaken beliefs about what had been agreed. An email to HSBC in August 2023, asserting a 3% fee entitlement of £300 million in anticipated revenue from Dr Abel, was identified as a particularly telling example of this tendency.

Dr Abel, by contrast, was described as a witness of "complete integrity." The court found his concessions under cross-examination — including volunteering that Wafra was briefly mentioned at Annabel's — to be consistent with honest recollection rather than any attempt to conceal facts.

Quantum meruit: enrichment without injustice

On the restitution claim, the court applied the four-stage test from Benedetti v Sawiris [2014] AC 938. The claim foundered because the core introductions to Wafra, Sackville and UBS had been made before any fee proposal was put to Dr Abel on 27 February 2023. Those services were therefore not rendered in anticipation of a contract nor with Dr Abel's encouragement to believe one would be formed. Once the retainer was agreed in March 2023, Dr Abel paid in full for the services rendered during that period. No unjust enrichment arose.

Valuation of introduction services

Although the claim failed on liability, Mitchell KC addressed valuation. The expert evidence starkly illustrated the difficulty of quantifying a bare introduction. The defendant's expert, Mr Mayer, with 40 years' experience in capital raising, observed that mere introductions are ordinarily effected without charge. The court agreed: an introduction, however well-targeted, is not the effective cause of an investment decision — that requires extensive due diligence, negotiation and analysis conducted entirely by the parties themselves. Accordingly, had a back-end fee been payable, the appropriate measure would have been the value of the retainer fees — which Dr Abel had already paid.

The decision is a salutary reminder of the risks inherent in providing services on an informal basis and without clear written terms, particularly in markets where the distinction between regulated placement agent activity and unregulated capital introduction is both legally significant and commercially contested.