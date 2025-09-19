The National Paralegal Awards, now in its seventh year, took place at Birmingham’s Burlington Hotel on Thursday, 18 September. The awards aim to celebrate the best paralegal talent across the UK, recognising the contributions of both individuals and businesses in the legal sector. This year, Sophie Wells, a childcare law paralegal at Reading Borough Council, was awarded the prestigious title of Paralegal of the Year for her outstanding work handling complex cases involving care proceedings, neglect, emotional abuse, and other serious issues. She has been with Reading Borough Council for six years and has taken on a caseload that includes representing the local authority in High Court cases and case management hearings. She is also committed to training new team members and advocating for the paralegal role in educational settings.

Jennifer Coupland, CEO of CILEX, expressed the significance of paralegals in the legal sector, emphasising their impact: “In every area of the legal sector, paralegals are making a powerful impact. They are the driving force behind so much of the profession’s success, providing access to justice, supporting clients through challenging times and bringing expertise, dedication and innovation to the delivery of legal services.” Coupland added that the awards serve to highlight the talent and dedication displayed not only by Sophie Wells but also by other finalists and employers who support the professional development of paralegals.

Pinsent Masons Vario was also recognised as the National Paralegal Business of the Year for its innovative Paralegal Centre of Excellence. The initiative aims to professionalise the paralegal career framework, resulting in an engaged and confident workforce that contributes significantly to better performance and retention rates. Moreover, Vario actively supports CILEX qualifications, enhancing the career pathways for paralegals.

Other noteworthy winners at the event included Elsa Ghossan from Dentons UK & Middle East as Best Conveyancing/Real Estate Paralegal and Sophie Payne of Invicta Law, who was awarded Best Family Law Paralegal. The event highlighted the diverse range of talents and specialisms present within this growing profession, celebrating individuals who exemplify commitment to their work and a desire to make a difference within the legal landscape.