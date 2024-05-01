Sophie Cragg qualifies into corporate finance team at Muckle

Sophie's journey with Muckle began in September 2022 when she joined the firm's graduate training programme. During her time at Muckle, Sophie gained invaluable experience across various legal areas, including banking and restructuring, corporate law, and real estate.

Originally hailing from Lincolnshire, Sophie pursued a law degree at Newcastle University before embarking on a legal graduate scheme with North East Lincolnshire Council. Alongside her professional endeavors, she diligently pursued her Legal Practice Course (LPC) part-time online.

Reflecting on her qualification, Sophie expressed her enthusiasm for corporate transactions and emphasized the collaborative and supportive culture within the corporate finance team at Muckle. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, Sophie found Muckle's online recruitment process seamless and was impressed by the firm's approachable and supportive working environment.

Anthony Evans, Partner and Head of Corporate Finance at Muckle LLP, commended Sophie's dedication and welcomed her into the corporate team. He highlighted Sophie's positive approach to work and life at Muckle, expressing confidence in her ability to make significant contributions to the team and delight clients with her expertise.

Sophie's qualification marks an exciting milestone in her career, and she is eager to continue her professional journey at Muckle LLP, contributing to the continued success of the corporate team and the firm as a whole.