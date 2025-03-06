Solicitors' partial success in legal aid remuneration appeal

Background of the Case

The High Court's Senior Courts Costs Office recently delivered a judgment in the case of Brysons Solicitors against the Legal Aid Agency (LAA), concerning the calculation of legal aid fees for representing Jamie Powell. The appeal centred on two main issues: the classification of a hearing as a Newton hearing and the number of pages of prosecution evidence (PPE) to be considered for fee calculation.

The Newton Hearing Dispute

Brysons Solicitors argued that the hearing for Jamie Powell, who faced charges related to drug possession and intent to supply, should be classified as a Newton hearing. This classification would result in a trial fee rather than a cracked trial fee under the Criminal Legal Aid (Remuneration) Regulations 2013. However, Costs Judge Rowley determined that the hearing was a sentencing hearing, not a Newton hearing, as no specific factual issue required resolution before sentencing.

Judge's Analysis on Newton Hearing

Judge Rowley highlighted that for a hearing to qualify as a Newton hearing, there must be a factual dispute requiring resolution. In this case, although there were differences in the perceived severity of Powell's actions, no substantial factual dispute existed. The judge accepted Powell's basis of plea, which described the drug supply as funding his own habit, leading to a suspended sentence.

Pages of Prosecution Evidence (PPE) Issue

The second issue involved the number of PPE pages. Initially, Brysons Solicitors claimed 9,890 pages, while the determining officer allowed 1,199 pages. After further review, the LAA conceded an additional 5,494 pages, bringing the total to 6,693 pages. The remaining dispute concerned whether images from a telephone download should be included in the PPE count.

Decision on PPE Pages

Judge Rowley reviewed the images and determined that only a small percentage were relevant to the case. He allowed an additional 173 pages, representing 5% of the total image pages. This adjustment increased the total PPE to 6,866 pages, reflecting the relevance of the images to the issues at hand.

Outcome and Costs

The appeal was partially successful. While the Newton hearing argument was rejected, the PPE appeal resulted in a significant increase in the number of pages considered. As a result, Brysons Solicitors were entitled to a portion of their claimed costs for the appeal, acknowledging their partial success.

Implications for Legal Aid Remuneration

This case highlights the complexities involved in determining legal aid remuneration, particularly concerning the classification of hearings and the calculation of PPE. The judgment underscores the importance of clearly establishing factual disputes for Newton hearings and the careful consideration of evidence relevance in PPE calculations.

Conclusion

The decision provides valuable insights into the application of the Criminal Legal Aid (Remuneration) Regulations. It serves as a reminder for legal practitioners to meticulously document and argue the specifics of hearings and evidence to ensure appropriate remuneration under legal aid schemes.

Learn More

Explore essential areas of UK employment law, including contracts, workplace policies, and discrimination.