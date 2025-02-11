Solicitors central to conveyancing reform

Government proposals to reform the conveyancing process have been welcomed by the Law Society of England and Wales, as plans aim to make home buying and selling easier, quicker, and more efficient.

The proposed changes focus on modernisation, particularly through increased digitalisation, which is expected to reduce transaction delays and prevent deals from falling through. The reforms seek to streamline the process for consumers, solicitors, and other professionals involved in property transactions.

Law Society vice president Mark Evans said the organisation is committed to improving the home-buying experience for consumers and solicitors, adding that it is encouraging to see the government invest time, money and energy into making transactions smoother for buyers, sellers and professionals. He acknowledged that while digitalisation is not a silver bullet due to other complexities in the home-moving process, it could be transformative over time. He also stated that the Law Society looks forward to examining the government’s plans in detail, working with them on these reforms and ensuring the voices of its members, who play a key role in the conveyancing process, are heard.

The reforms are part of a wider effort to bring efficiency and transparency to property transactions, ensuring a more seamless experience for all parties involved.