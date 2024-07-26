Solicitor returns to Merrick

Sophie rejoined Merrick after successfully completing her training contract with Glaisyers ETL and earning a Distinction in her LLM Master of Laws at BPP Manchester.

Previously, Sophie worked at Merrick as a legal assistant and paralegal. She was drawn back to the firm by her passion for family law and the opportunity to help develop Merrick's unique service levels.

“Family law has always been my true passion, perhaps because being from a divorced household and blended family, I understand some of the pressures involved,” Sophie said. “I hope that as well as applying my legal knowledge, I can use that personal experience to help our clients.”

Amanda Merrick, the principal of the firm, commented: “We always knew that Sophie had a passion and talent for family law and she now has all-round experience as well. She’ll be an asset for our clients and the business.”

Merrick is renowned for representing high net worth clients but has also developed different service levels—Prestige, Benchmark, and Access Us. The Access Us service is designed to address the reduction of legal aid in most family law cases, offering advice for clients with limited resources.

The firm is also currently recruiting for another senior family lawyer to join its team, further strengthening its commitment to providing exceptional family law services.