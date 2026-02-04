Painsmith Solicitors Limited, a recognised law firm located in Alton, has had one of its directors, Marveen Smith, recently rebuked following a serious breach of professional conduct. The decision, made by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA), concludes after it was determined that Smith drove above the legal alcohol limit, an act that contravenes Principle 2 of the SRA Principles 2019, which emphasises the importance of maintaining public trust in the legal profession. The SRA issues a rebuke to Smith, affirming the need for accountability in such misconduct. As a result of her actions, Smith will also need to pay £600 to cover the costs of the SRA's investigation into the incident.

Smith, who has a history of similar offences, was previously convicted of driving with excess alcohol in 2019. The latest incident occurred after she consumed alcohol at an office gathering before driving home. On 2 April 2025, Smith pled guilty to her recent charge, subsequently receiving a driving ban for 36 months alongside various fines. In mitigating her actions, Smith mentioned that her judgment was impaired by ongoing health issues and accepted the SRA's finding without contest. However, the decision-maker concluded that her previous offence added significant weight to the breach, considering it an aggravating factor in the case.

The investigation into her conduct began after she self-reported her conviction to the SRA on 24 April 2025. In correspondence with the SRA, Smith's representative underscored her acknowledgement of the allegations and the appropriateness of the rebuke as a disciplinary outcome. The SRA's guidance on public trust dictates that even a minor violation, particularly for someone in Smith’s position, could undermine confidence in the wider profession.

In light of her prior conviction, the SRA deemed it necessary for a stronger consequence rather than a warning or lesser sanction, which they felt would undermine the seriousness of the situation. Although the investigation acknowledged some remorse shown by Smith, it was not enough to mitigate the severity of the breach, particularly given that the offence had the potential to endanger lives.

The decision to issue the rebuke emphasises the SRA's commitment to uphold the integrity of the legal profession. The authority's standard of proof indicates that individuals cannot act outside legal boundaries without facing repercussions, especially when they hold significant responsibilities. This case serves as a reminder that solicitors must adhere to the highest standards of conduct, as public trust is paramount in the legal services sector.