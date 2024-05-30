Solicitor qualifies into Muckle’s renowned construction and engineering team

Kieran Woonton, a newly qualified solicitor with a passion for development and construction law, has officially joined Muckle LLP’s esteemed construction and engineering team. Originally from Brighton, Kieran graduated from Northumbria University with an M Law degree in 2021 and has since developed a strong interest in infrastructure and the built environment.

Kieran’s journey to Muckle began in January 2022 when he joined as a paralegal. Prior to this, he worked as a legal assistant at an energy consultancy in Washington, where he gained valuable commercial experience by closely collaborating with the directors to safeguard the company’s legal interests. His time at the consultancy provided him with a solid foundation in the energy industry, which has proven beneficial in his current role.

Upon joining Muckle, Kieran quickly proved his capabilities and passed the Solicitors Qualifying Examination. Reflecting on his journey, Kieran expressed his excitement about his new role: “I couldn't be more pleased to be qualifying into the Muckle construction and engineering team. It’s a fascinating area of law to get stuck into and I love being a part of some of the truly breathtaking construction projects going on in the North East and in Cumbria."

Kieran highlighted the positive working environment and the level of responsibility he has been entrusted with, stating, “It’s nice to come into a bigger team working alongside specialist lawyers like Adam Aston, Ross Galbraith, and Lucilla Waugh. I am grateful for the training and support I’ve received during my exams.”

Adam Aston, Partner and Head of Construction & Engineering at Muckle LLP, praised Kieran’s contribution to the team: “Kieran has been such an integral part of our team as a paralegal over the last two years, and I’m delighted that we’ve retained him as a solicitor. He has a genuine interest in the sector and it is clear that he thoroughly enjoys learning amongst the rest of the team."

Kieran will continue to work closely with Adam Aston on various projects across different sectors of construction, benefiting from the exposure to non-legal professionals such as engineers and project managers. This interdisciplinary collaboration is essential for Kieran’s professional development and personal growth.

As Kieran embarks on this new chapter of his career, his enthusiasm and dedication are expected to significantly contribute to the success of Muckle LLP’s construction projects and the satisfaction of their clients.