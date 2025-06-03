Inksters Solicitors is on an ambitious path of expansion, both in the services they offer and their geographical reach, with the recent addition of Jane Clemetson (Solicitor, England & Wales) in London. Specialising as a freelance business affairs, IP, data protection, and AI lawyer, Ms Clemetson brings her expertise in advising entertainment and creative businesses to the firm.

Her impressive professional background includes positions at PPL, the UK's music licensing company, and Sony Music, along with advisory roles for EMI and various news publishers such as Reach plc, News UK, and the Telegraph Media Group. Her practice encompasses a broad spectrum including the development, production, and distribution of audio and audio-visual content, along with music and publishing in newspapers, books, and magazines. Furthermore, she has substantial experience with podcasts, advertising, marketing, sponsorship, events, and social media, as well as advising on pressing matters regarding data protection and artificial intelligence.

Brian Inkster, Founder and CEO of Inksters, expressed his enthusiasm for the new addition, stating, “I am excited by this latest development as we continue Inksters expansion, and now with a base in the heart of Soho in London. Jane Clemetson brings a wealth of new experience to Inksters which will be of immense benefit to Scottish clients.”

In response, Ms Clemetson remarked, “I am delighted to be joining Inksters and look forward to working closely with clients in Scotland and developing Inksters’ client base south of the Border.”

Inksters is known for its innovative ‘plug and play law’ model, allowing senior lawyers to operate collaboratively, bolstered by enhanced technology and back-office support. Currently, the firm functions with a hub-and-spoke model, where the Glasgow-based back office supports ‘spokes’ located in various places, including Aberdeen, Dunkeld, Edinburgh, Forfar, Inverness, Lerwick, Linlithgow, London, Portree, Renfrew, Thurso, and Wick.

Furthermore, the firm has made significant strides in its international outreach by becoming the first Scottish member of the International Practice Group, a global network committed to fostering growth through meaningful collaborations among lawyers, accountants, tax advisors, and M&A specialists.

In recognition of their unique business model, which empowers sole traders to thrive, Inksters received both the Scottish and the UK Self-employed/Sole Trader of the Year Award from the Federation of Small Businesses in 2022.