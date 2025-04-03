Solicitor fined for breaching conduct rules

Imtiaz Ali Ameen, a solicitor based in Dewsbury and a former consultant at Handslaw LLP, has recently faced disciplinary action for misconduct related to a loan accepted from a client. In February 2023, the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) received a report indicating that Mr Ameen had accepted a loan of £25,000 from a client while acting on their behalf in a civil matter. Even after receiving the loan, Mr Ameen continued to represent the client without advising them to seek independent legal advice. Moreover, he failed to repay the loan as per the terms of their oral agreement.

As a result of these actions, Mr Ameen was found to have breached Paragraph 6.1 of the SRA Code of Conduct for Solicitors 2019, as well as Principles 2 and 5 of the SRA Principles 2019. The SRA deemed Mr Ameen's conduct to be serious, explaining that “any lesser sanction would not provide a credible deterrent to Mr Ameen and others.” This assessment is crucial for maintaining professional standards and public confidence in the legal profession. Given Mr Ameen’s experienced position and the integrity failures his actions represented, the authority placed his conduct in conduct band C, which corresponds to a financial penalty range of 16% to 49% of an individual’s gross income. Mr Ameen's specific conduct was rated at C4, indicating a 32% penalty based on his gross annual income.

Mr Ameen has been directed to pay a financial penalty of £5,787 along with costs amounting to £1,350. This decision was supported by several mitigating factors; notably, Mr Ameen made an early admission concerning the allegations and cooperated fully with the SRA’s investigation. As a result of these mitigating circumstances, his financial penalty was reduced by 10%.

The SRA highlighted that Mr Ameen's actions not only breached specific conduct rules but also damaged public trust in the solicitors' profession. The principles breached included Principle 2, which mandates solicitors to act in ways that uphold public trust, and Principle 5, which focuses on maintaining integrity in conduct. This case serves as a reminder of the importance of ethical behaviour within the profession and the consequences of failing to meet those standards.