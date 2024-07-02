Solaris Law Ltd completes first stage acquisition of Shoosmiths’ commercial recoveries business

Solaris Law Ltd, part of the Azzurro Group, has recently completed the acquisition of Shoosmiths’ Business-to-Business (B2B) Recoveries division in England & Wales. This move merges the two teams and relocates them to modern offices at Solent Business Park, Whiteley. This acquisition marks the first part of a two-stage transaction set to make Solaris Law one of the largest commercial and consumer collections and legal debt recovery businesses in the UK. The second stage, involving the acquisition of Equivo’s Legal Services division, awaits regulatory approvals expected later this year.

Karen Bulgarelli, COO & Director at Azzurro and CEO of Solaris Law, expressed her excitement: “Our ambition is to make Solaris Law a genuine market-leader with a business built on delivering data-driven, customer-focused recovery strategies that lead to good customer outcomes and an exemplary client experience.” She emphasised the unique offering of Solaris Law, providing complete service lines across the full credit lifecycle, from early collections to litigation, backed by a team with over a century of collective experience.

The transition of teams into the new business has already commenced, with efforts to maintain high service levels for clients. A common case management platform is in place across all parties, and further investments in systems and infrastructure are planned.

Once the second acquisition stage is completed, Mel Chell, Shoosmiths’ Banking & Finance partner, will lead the Consumer business. The team will then consist of approximately 150 employees across three sites: Southampton, Northampton, and Manchester. Mel Chell stated: “We are excited about the opportunities this transfer brings. Moving to Solaris Law and merging our teams will allow us to enhance our services and continue delivering exceptional results for our clients. I am personally looking forward to joining Solaris and contributing to our shared success.”

The Azzurro Group is regulated by both the Financial Conduct Authority and the Solicitors Regulation Authority, and was the first non-lender to sign up to the Lending Standards Board’s Code for Business Standards. It’s noteworthy that Equivo’s Field Team and High Court Enforcement Business will remain separate, continuing to operate under the Equivo brand.

This strategic acquisition positions Solaris Law to significantly expand its capabilities and market presence in the UK’s legal debt recovery sector, promising innovative, customer-focused solutions for creditors.