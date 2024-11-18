Social mobility champion and property law pioneer awarded honorary membership

Two influential figures in Scotland’s legal profession, Christine McLintock and Ross MacKay, have been awarded honorary membership of the Law Society of Scotland in recognition of their exceptional contributions to both the legal field and the wider public. The awards were presented at a special event in the Scottish Parliament on 12 November, marking the Law Society’s 75th anniversary. The event also featured addresses from Scottish Government Minister of Victims and Community Safety, Siobhian Brown MSP, and Annabelle Ewing MSP.

Christine McLintock: A champion for social mobility

Christine McLintock, who served as Law Society President in 2015-16, was nominated for honorary membership due to her significant impact on the profession and future generations of Scottish solicitors. During her presidency, McLintock was instrumental in modernising the route to qualification as a solicitor, creating a standard admired by legal jurisdictions globally.

In 2016, McLintock led the charge for the establishment of the Lawscot Foundation, a charitable trust designed to support students from disadvantaged backgrounds in pursuing careers in law. To date, the foundation has assisted over 50 school leavers, providing scholarships and mentorship, and continues to be a strong advocate for removing barriers to entry into the legal profession.

“I am so delighted to receive this honour from the Law Society of Scotland,” said McLintock. “The work has been meaningful and important but also enormous fun. It has been inspiring to lead the Lawscot Foundation and watch our students develop into accomplished, confident lawyers passionate about the Scottish legal profession.”

Ross MacKay: Pioneering modernisation in Scottish conveyancing

Ross MacKay, former Convener of the Law Society’s Property Law Committee, was recognised for his pioneering work in modernising Scottish conveyancing. His introduction of the Scottish Standard Clauses revolutionised residential conveyancing, ensuring quicker and more efficient completion of property transactions. These changes, which have had a lasting impact over the past 30 years, provided more certainty and peace of mind for homebuyers and are considered one of the most significant shifts in residential property law in recent decades.

MacKay, who has been a solicitor for over 40 years, expressed his surprise at receiving the honorary membership. “To be awarded honorary membership, especially in light of prior recipients of this honour, for simply ‘doing my bit’ is humbling,” MacKay said. “If you are a member of a profession, it’s important to do what you can to promote or enhance that body, in whatever way your time or skills allow.”

Acknowledging their contributions

Susan Murray, President of the Law Society of Scotland, commented on the significance of the honorary membership. “Honorary membership is the most prestigious accolade that the Law Society can bestow,” she said. “It is such a privilege to award honorary membership to both Christine and Ross in recognition of the hugely significant, positive contributions that they have made throughout their distinguished careers. Their work has influenced the profession itself and had a far-reaching impact on the public.”

Both McLintock and MacKay’s work has left an enduring legacy on Scottish law. Through their leadership and vision, they have contributed to creating a more inclusive, efficient, and forward-thinking legal profession in Scotland.