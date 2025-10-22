Following in second and third places are Jones and Brown, with 55 and 45 unclaimed estates, respectively. The top five surnames, which also include Williams and Taylor, account for a total of 268 unclaimed estates, indicating that millions of pounds worth of inheritance remains unclaimed.

Smith’s preeminent position isn't surprising, as it is the most common surname in the UK, shared by over 600,000 individuals. This may explain why Smith appears so frequently on the unclaimed estates list; the potential for substantial inheritance attached to estates underscored by its prevalence. Jones, while significantly behind with 55 estates, still represents an opportunity for those unaware of their potential inheritance linked to their surname.

Brown sits in third place with 45 unclaimed estates, while Williams follows closely with 37. Completing the top five is Taylor, with 31 unclaimed estates, just ahead of Wilson, which has 30. The cumulative figure of 268 estates from these five surnames underscores the notable scale of unclaimed property associated with commonly held family names.

Beyond the top five, Johnson and Thomas are among the notable surnames with 29 and 27 unclaimed estates, respectively, while Davies ranks ninth at 26 unclaimed estates. Ryan brings up the rear in the top ten with 22. This analysis reveals a stark contrast in the prevalence of unclaimed estates between common surnames and those associated with only a single estate. Indeed, of the 1,463 surnames examined in the study, a remarkable 1,073 were associated with just one unclaimed estate.

Saif Derzi, Founder of Property Buyers Today, commented on the findings, "There are currently a significant number of unclaimed estates in the UK, many linked to common surnames such as Smith and Jones. These estates arise when someone dies without leaving a will or known relatives. Unclaimed estates are listed on the government’s Bona Vacantia list, which is updated daily. If you find a possible match, you can submit a claim to the Bona Vacantia Division, providing evidence of your family connection through documents such as birth, marriage, or death certificates. It’s important to act promptly, as claims must usually be made within 12 years of the estate’s administration being completed. While the process can be complex, the potential inheritance may be substantial."

The findings serve as a reminder for individuals with common surnames to consider checking for possible unclaimed estates, as they could be entitled to a significant inheritance that remains unclaimed