A small UK law firm, Helix Law, is making waves with its recent involvement in a significant $20 million claim against Metro Bank. This case, initiated by the US software provider Arkeyo LLC, alleges that the bank breached copyright and licensing agreements related to coin counting machines it used in its branches. Helix Law, based in Brighton, is representing Arkeyo against the legal might of Metro Bank's solicitors, Eversheds Sutherland. The dispute marks a notable David and Goliath moment in the legal arena, especially as the next stage of the proceedings approaches the High Court scheduled for 17 September.

Helix Law's Partner, Alex Cook, remarked on the implications of the lawsuit, saying “By breaching their agreement with our client, Metro Bank has not only caused financial damage, but severely damaged its own reputation and trust among its customers.” He also noted the broader significance, stating, “More widely, we see this as a David and Goliath moment for our industry. Taking on a major retail bank on behalf of a much smaller client shows what is possible when you combine legal expertise with the latest technology.”

This case stems from a long-standing relationship between Arkeyo and Metro Bank, which operated together from 2010 until 2016. Arkeyo contends that the technology they developed for Metro Bank’s ‘Magic Money Machines’ was unlawfully replicated without consent, violating trade secrets. Helix Law hopes to achieve resolution through mediation later this year.

The evolving landscape of legal practice sees the introduction of advanced technology playing a pivotal role in streamlining processes and reducing costs. Following their appointment to the case, Helix Law managed to reduce the estimated disclosure costs significantly, slashing them from a former budget of £350,000 to merely £100,000. In contrast, Metro Bank’s legal team has budgeted £557,000.

Alex explained, “The cost savings are game-changing. In this case they have enabled a small software company to continue its fight against a much larger giant.” He further underscored the struggle smaller firms face in accessing justice, remarking, “As an independent firm ourselves, we understand how challenging access to this type of justice can be.”

Helix Law boasts that its innovative approach often results in savings of up to 60% for clients by employing specialised legal AI tools and technologies not yet embraced by larger firms. These advanced tools allow the analysis of extensive document sets and court bundles, thereby liberating lawyers to concentrate on critical details.

Alex elaborated on the advantages of their technology-driven approach, indicating that during the disclosure review, they discovered deficiencies in Metro Bank’s submissions which will be crucial at the High Court hearing. He emphasised, “Freeing up our lawyers’ time not only saves clients money, but it enables our experts to pay attention to details that really matter.”

In closing, he remarked on the challenges that larger firms face, pointing out their hesitance to adapt due to its potential impact on their billing models. “But change is coming, and smaller firms are at the forefront of it,” he concluded, signalling a shift in the legal landscape.