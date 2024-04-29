Slaughter and May triumphs as fastest law firm in inaugural legal 5k race

Regent's Park, London, witnessed over 600 participants from various legal sectors racing for health and charity. Slaughter and May, renowned as the "Rolls Royce of law firms," emerged as the fastest team, followed by Farrer & Co and Clyde & Co.

Matthew Battensby of Burges Salmon clocked an impressive 15:56, securing the title of the fastest individual runner. The event celebrated winners across different categories, recognising outstanding performances among men, women, and masters.

The race, organised to promote health and wellness, also served as a fundraiser for Skylarks, a charity supporting children with disabilities. Melissa Davis, CEO of MD Communications, expressed gratitude for the legal community's enthusiastic participation, aiming to make the event an annual tradition.

With chip timing ensuring accurate results, participants enjoyed a competitive yet friendly atmosphere. James Hayhurst, Partner at MD Communications, hailed the event's success, envisioning its continuation as a cherished tradition in the legal community.

Individual Winners:

Men:

Matthew Battensby - Burges Salmon LLP Sam Taylor-Allkins - Clyde & Co David Ives - Slaughter and May

Women:

Chloe Wilkinson - Pinsent Masons Gina Galbraith - Norton Rose Fulbright Sophia Tucker - Mishcon de Reya LLP

Master's Men (over 40):

David Ives - Slaughter and May James Hayhurst - MD Communications Paul Jones - Farrer & Co

Master's Women (over 40):