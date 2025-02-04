Slater Heelis strengthens Court of Protection team with double appointment

Slater Heelis has announced the double appointment of Saliha Patel and Emma Sutton as Paralegals within its growing Court of Protection team. These additions aim to bolster the firm’s ability to offer expert legal support to vulnerable clients and their families, helping them manage assets and estates with care and professionalism.

Saliha Patel joins the team with valuable experience from a leading law firm specialising in Court of Protection services. Her role will focus on assisting clients with managing their affairs, ensuring their legal needs are met effectively. Saliha is also multilingual, speaking Arabic, Gujarati, and Urdu, which enables her to support clients who speak these languages. Her skills in translating Wills and legal documents are an invaluable resource for diverse communities.

Emma Sutton’s journey with Slater Heelis began in 2022, where she worked within the Business Projects team before discovering her passion for a more focused legal role. With two years of experience handling Wills, Lasting Powers of Attorney, and Deeds, Emma has transitioned into the Court of Protection team as a Paralegal. In her new role, she will continue to support clients with their legal needs, focusing on the complexities of Court of Protection matters.

Rachel Fletcher, Managing Partner at Slater Heelis, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Saliha and Emma to the Court of Protection team. Their experience, skills, and commitment to client care will be invaluable as we continue to expand our services and provide tailored legal support to those who need it most.”

Clare King, Partner and Head of Court of Protection, also expressed her excitement about the appointments: “It’s absolutely fantastic to have Saliha and Emma on board, both bringing passion, knowledge and commitment that clients and fellow employees alike are sure to benefit from. Our Court of Protection team combines expert knowledge with genuine empathy to protect and care for its clients – both Emma and Saliha also exude this ethos, making them a perfect fit for the team culture.”

Slater Heelis continues to be dedicated to offering expert legal guidance and compassionate support to clients navigating complex Court of Protection matters.