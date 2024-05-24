Slater Heelis secures top spots in Manchester family law rankings

Manchester’s leading law firm, Slater Heelis, has made a significant mark in the prestigious Doyles Guide’s Manchester Family Law Rankings by securing six coveted spots. This achievement highlights the firm's exceptional reputation and the expertise of its family law team.

Team and Individual Recognitions:

Leading Family and Divorce Firm: Slater Heelis' family team has been recognized as a top-tier group in the region, underscoring their collective success and expertise.

Individual Accolades: Mark Heptinstall: Partner and head of the family law team, Mark was listed in two categories: leading family and divorce lawyer and leading high net worth family lawyer. Vicki McLynn: Partner, Vicki was acknowledged as a leading children's lawyer for her exceptional work in private, public, and international child law. Kim Aucott: Consultant family solicitor, Kim was recognised as a leading family law mediator. Rebecca Muirhead: Associate partner, Rebecca was named a rising star, one of only six in the region, highlighting her dedication and commitment to clients.



Chris Bishop, Managing Partner at Slater Heelis, expressed his pride: “We are absolutely delighted to be featured so significantly in the Doyles Guide. It is testament to their incredible work ethic and continued success, and for the team to be recognised as one of the leading family and divorce firms in the Manchester legal market is a huge coup in such a competitive sector."

Bishop also extended congratulations to Mark, Vicki, Kim, and Rebecca for their individual recognitions, emphasising their expertise and integral roles in the firm’s success.

Firm’s Growth and Recognition:

Since the start of the pandemic, Slater Heelis' family team has tripled in size, with strategic appointments bolstering their standing as a leader in family law. Late last year, the firm's family division achieved a Band 1 ranking in Chambers for the first time and maintained a tier 2 ranking in the Legal 500 for the seventh consecutive year.

This remarkable growth and consistent recognition underscore Slater Heelis’ commitment to excellence and their unwavering dedication to providing top-tier legal services in the competitive Manchester legal market.