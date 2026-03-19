Slater Heelis Solicitors, a full-service law firm based in Greater Manchester, has bolstered its property team with the recent appointments of Will Newman and Lucy Spilsbury. Joining as an Associate Solicitor within the Commercial Property team, Will Newman will operate from the firm’s new Chester office located on St John Street. His extensive background in real estate encompasses a wide array of expertise, including acquisitions and disposals, landlord and tenant matters, lending transactions, as well as auction work, providing him with valuable insights into the North West commercial property market.

Lucy Spilsbury has come on board as a Solicitor in the Property Litigation team, stationed at the firm’s Deansgate office in Manchester. With a specialised focus on private civil litigation, Lucy’s wealth of experience positions her well to assist clients involved in various disputes, particularly in property litigation and contentious probate matters.

Rachel Fletcher, Managing Partner at Slater Heelis, expressed enthusiasm about the new recruits, stating “We’re delighted to welcome both Will and Lucy to the firm. Their respective experience in commercial property and litigation further strengthens our property offering and ensures we continue to provide high-quality, commercially minded advice to our clients. Both Will and Lucy deliver pragmatic, client focused solution with a determined approach to resolving complex legal challenges. Their commitment to client care is central to their professional ethos which is at the heart of what we do at Slater Heelis. We look forward to seeing them both develop their careers with us.”

Headquartered in Sale, Greater Manchester, Slater Heelis offers diverse legal services to both private and business clients, encompassing Family Law, Wills & Probate, Court of Protection, Personal Injury, Corporate Law, Crime, Dispute Resolution, and various Property Law specialties among others. With this expansion, the firm aims to further enrich its offerings and continue its commitment to exceptional client care.