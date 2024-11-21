Slater Heelis promotes Jay Lafinhan

Slater Heelis, a leading law firm based in Manchester, has announced the promotion of Jay Lafinhan to Partner and Head of Real Estate Finance. This marks a significant milestone for the firm, as the Real Estate Finance team, which was only recently added to its service offerings, has grown considerably under Jay's leadership.

Jay first joined Slater Heelis in 2015 as part of the Commercial Property team, bringing valuable experience in advising private investors and bridging loan providers. Identifying a gap in the market following the financial crisis in the late 2000s—when many banks withdrew from property investment loans—Jay expanded into the real estate finance sector. His strategic decision to venture into this field has proven to be a success, with the team seeing impressive growth since its inception.

“I’m incredibly proud to have my efforts recognised with this promotion,” Jay said. “The real estate finance sector offers a unique set of challenges, and being able to lead a team that focuses on building strong relationships with both customers and lenders is extremely rewarding. Our commercial approach ensures we can meet our clients' goals quickly, manage potential risks effectively, and continue driving the success of the firm."

With nine years of organic growth, the Real Estate Finance team now comprises three members—Jay, Alishan Khan, and Ambreen Lafinhan. Together, they offer legal services to a variety of clients, from investors and private sector lenders to crowdfunding organisations and bridging lenders. The team specialises in both regulated and unregulated sectors, providing clients with tailored legal advice on complex matters such as short-term bridging loans, buy-to-let investment loans, development loans, portfolio refinancing, acquisition loans, mezzanine finance, and restructuring loans.

Rachel Fletcher, Managing Partner at Slater Heelis, expressed her pride in Jay’s accomplishments: “It’s incredibly fulfilling to see a department evolve and grow from just one member to a team of three. Jay’s promotion is a testament to his passion, dedication, and expertise in the field of real estate finance. We’re excited to see how the team continues to flourish under his leadership and contribute to the firm's ongoing success.”

Slater Heelis, with its head office in Sale and a prominent office in Manchester, continues to offer a full range of legal services to both private and business clients, including areas such as Family Law, Corporate Law, Property Litigation, and more. With over 210 professionals, the firm remains dedicated to delivering expert legal advice and fostering growth across its departments.

This expansion of the Real Estate Finance team is just one example of how Slater Heelis is adapting to meet the evolving needs of its clients, positioning itself as a forward-thinking firm in the competitive legal landscape.