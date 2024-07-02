Slater Heelis forms a new executive team under Managing Partner Rachel Fletcher

Each of these partners brings significant expertise and experience to the firm's leadership, collectively boasting 90 years of service.

This executive team marks a blend of continuity and innovation for the historic 250-year-old firm, now operating under the Lawfront umbrella. The new leadership structure reflects Slater Heelis's commitment to ambitious growth and high-quality service delivery.

Leadership Vision and Strategy

Commenting on the formation of the new team, Rachel Fletcher said, “The role of the executive team is to be entrepreneurial, visionary, and risk-aware, and I am confident that everyone in the team will fully embrace this ethos. The team will work together to set and approve the firm-wide strategy for Slater Heelis, monitor the performance of the firm, and support me in executing the strategy and running the business. I am privileged to have such a supportive team, one that I know will hit the ground running with passion, determination, and vigour to achieve our goals.”

This approach to leadership has been developed with and endorsed by the integration steering group, Ann Mee, and Lawfront. The new structure includes Zara Banday leading the Sale office and Charlotte Beck heading the central Manchester office.

Commitment to Growth and Excellence

Rachel Fletcher emphasised the team's role in driving positive change, stating, “With this leadership team, I am confident we can develop a strategy that will drive positive changes at Slater Heelis, to not only grow the business but also support our fantastic colleagues who help us to continue our success. This team will bring a fresh perspective and a collaborative spirit to Slater Heelis, as we embark on an exciting new chapter for our firm’s history.”

About Slater Heelis

Slater Heelis is an award-winning, full-service law firm serving clients across the UK and internationally. With over 220 experts, the firm offers a comprehensive range of legal services from its head office in Sale, Greater Manchester, including:

Family Law

Wills & Probate

Court of Protection

Personal Injury

Corporate Law

Crime (including Business Crime & Regulatory)

Dispute Resolution

Employment & HR

Property Law

Construction & Engineering

This new leadership initiative underscores Slater Heelis's dedication to innovation, client service, and strategic growth, positioning the firm for continued success in its next era.