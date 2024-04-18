Slater Heelis expands presence across six UK cities

Strategic Expansion

In addition to its Manchester headquarters, Slater Heelis now extends its footprint to Central London, Liverpool, Leeds, Sheffield, Preston, and York. These new locations, operating on an appointment-only basis, signify the firm's dedication to serving local clients and businesses effectively.

Client-Centric Approach

With a comprehensive full-service offering encompassing both personal and business matters, Slater Heelis prioritises client relationships and satisfaction. The expansion aligns with the firm's strategic growth plan, reflecting its ambition to broaden its reach and enhance accessibility for current and prospective clients.

Future Outlook

Managing Partner Chris Bishop emphasises the firm's commitment to ongoing expansion, citing the goal of identifying additional locations to better serve clients nationwide. The expansion underscores Slater Heelis' dedication to providing top-tier legal services while fostering strong client partnerships.

Recognition and Accolades

Slater Heelis' commitment to excellence is underscored by its recent achievements, including a Band 1 ranking in the Chamber Rankings and recognition for individual team members' outstanding performance. The firm's consistent Tier 2 rating in The Legal 500's 2024 report further solidifies its reputation for excellence.

Pictured from left to Right: Chris Bishop and Zara Banday from Slater Heelis and Dean Richards, Leasing Director at Orbit Developments.