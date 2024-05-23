Slater Heelis expands dispute resolution team

Paul Green joins the Property Litigation, Contentious Probate, and Contentious Court of Protection team, bringing extensive experience from previous roles including litigation, property, and family law.

He joins the firm's 12-strong department led by Daniel Stern, offering expertise in residential and commercial property related disputes to a diverse client base. Slater Heelis is renowned for its pragmatic solutions to complex issues, serving FTSE companies, SMEs, high-net worth landlords, and investors.

Daniel Stern, Partner and Head of Property Litigation, Contentious Probate, and Contentious Court of Protection, welcomed Paul, praising his efficient, commercial approach and comprehensive advice.

Slater Heelis, headquartered in Sale, Greater Manchester, and with a large office in Manchester, offers a full range of legal services across the UK and internationally.