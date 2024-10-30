Slater Heelis expands corporate commercial team with key hire

The addition is part of the firm's ambitious growth strategy as they continue to strengthen their award-winning Corporate team, which recently achieved Band 1 status in the prestigious Chambers rankings.

Zohaib brings considerable expertise in private company and private equity mergers and acquisitions (M&A) on both the buy and sell sides, as well as experience in legal due diligence, shareholder agreements, group reorganisations, and other corporate services. His appointment is part of a broader effort to build on the team’s existing strengths and push for further growth over the next 12 months.

Simon Wallwork, Partner and Head of the Corporate team, expressed his enthusiasm about Zohaib’s arrival, stating:

"Zohaib is a real asset to us, and he joins at an exciting and pivotal time for the firm. His experience is second to none, and with our support, I am confident he will carve out an enviable career in this field."

As part of Lawfront, a legal services business focused on expanding its partner firms, Axel Koelsch, COO of Lawfront, emphasised the importance of attracting top talent to drive growth. He said:

"The addition of Zohaib to the Corporate Commercial team reflects our ongoing commitment to building a full-service practice, both for businesses and individuals."

With over 210 legal experts and offices in Sale and Manchester, Slater Heelis offers a wide range of services across Corporate Law, Family Law, Wills & Probate, Personal Injury, and more. The firm’s continued growth reflects its dedication to providing exceptional legal services to both UK and international clients.

This latest hire solidifies Slater Heelis’ reputation as a top-tier firm, building on its success and positioning the team for continued excellence in the coming year.