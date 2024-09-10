Slater Heelis duo contribute to ICLG Family Law Guide

Partner and head of family law, Mark Heptinstall, alongside solicitor David Wilkinson, co-authored the chapter for England and Wales, covering key topics like divorce, finance, child custody, and international family law issues.

The ICLG Family Law Guide is now in its eighth year and brings together legal professionals from 15 countries to address common legal issues. Heptinstall expressed pride in the firm’s international contribution, noting growing demand from overseas clients.