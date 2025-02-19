Slater Heelis appoints immigration lead

Joanna brings extensive experience in both private and corporate immigration, reinforcing the Manchester law firm's dedication to providing expert legal services in this area. Specialising in immigration and visa work, she has a deep understanding of the complex UK and international immigration landscape, having lived in both Britain and the Middle East.

Her expertise spans a wide range of immigration matters, including Global Talent and Skilled Worker Visas, Sponsor Licence applications, compliance work, student visas, naturalisation applications, long residence applications, spousal and visit visas, international adoption, and Innovator Founder Visas. With a strong interest in human rights, Joanna is committed to securing the best outcomes for her clients.

Her professional and personal experiences, combined with her Middle Eastern background, enable her to provide a tailored and empathetic service. She is also preparing for the New York Bar exam next year, which will allow her to support clients navigating the US immigration system.

Debbie Coyne, Partner, Head of Employment at Slater Heelis, said "Joanna is such an exceptional talent with a wealth of experience and we're overjoyed to welcome her to the employment team. Her expertise and passion for immigration law will be a tremendous asset to our firm and our clients."