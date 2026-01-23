Joining as a partner, Ms. Lamb KC is well-recognised for her effective advocacy skills in high-stakes arbitrations and intricate litigation. She has built a strong reputation advising boards from various sectors, including energy and technology, and has engaged in significant class actions and pressing parent company responsibility cases. With a background that encompasses a wide range of legal practices, including corporate and investment law, Ms. Lamb KC brings a wealth of knowledge to Skadden.

Having appeared as an advocate in the UK Supreme Court and adeptly handled cases under various arbitration rules, her role is particularly significant in maintaining Skadden's standing in the market. A member of the London Court of International Arbitration and a former Global Co-Chair of her previous firm’s International Arbitration Practice, Ms. Lamb KC holds an esteemed position in the legal community. According to her new colleagues, "Sophie is an exciting addition to our market-leading International Arbitration & Litigation team,” remarked Skadden Executive Partner Jeremy London, underlining her strong international networks and history in handling high-value, cross-border matters. Ryan Junck, a global head of Skadden's litigation practices, echoed this sentiment, stating, “Sophie is an exceptional lawyer whose elite-level expertise makes her an outstanding addition.”

As Skadden continues to be recognised globally for its outstanding capabilities, Ms. Lamb KC’s joining aligns with the firm's commitment to excellence in complex disputes. She expressed enthusiasm for the opportunity at Skadden, noting that “Skadden’s global platform, its stellar reputation and breadth of experience provide an exceptional opportunity to further support clients navigating challenging international disputes.” With Sophie Lamb KC on board, Skadden's London team solidifies its robust position in international arbitration and litigation, fostering not only legal acumen but also an impressive support system for its clients.