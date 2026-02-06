In a significant move to bolster its International Litigation and Arbitration Group, Skadden has announced the hiring of Samuel Pape as a partner in London. With over 15 years of experience in international arbitration and litigation, Mr. Pape's expertise promises to enhance Skadden's capabilities in high-stakes cross-border arbitrations, investment-treaty disputes and complex commercial litigation. His extensive experience includes strategic advisory roles and advocacy across both commercial and investor-State arbitrations, particularly in disputes involving Francophone jurisdictions and Latin America.

Mr. Pape's client portfolio includes multinational corporations, private equity funds, financial institutions and State parties engaged in diverse sectors such as energy, infrastructure, mining, banking and technology. His track record encompasses significant M&A, shareholder, commercial and financial disputes, as well as involvement in some of the most notable environmental class actions and parent company responsibility cases in recent years.

The addition of Mr. Pape follows the recent recruitment of Sophie Lamb KC, who is also a prominent figure in arbitration and complex litigation, bringing more than 25 years of experience to Skadden. She is known for her strong advocacy in 'bet-the-company' arbitrations and has successfully represented boards of public companies, sovereign States, private equity firms, and major corporations in various sectors, including energy, infrastructure, technology, and financial services.

Ryan Junck, global head of Skadden’s litigation and controversy practices commented on Mr. Pape’s arrival by stating that “Samuel brings a wealth of expertise to our global International Litigation and Arbitration Group, making him a tremendous asset to our team”. He further emphasised that the combination of Mr. Pape's knowledge in commercial and investor-State arbitration with Ms. Lamb's extensive litigation experience will significantly enhance the firm’s offerings in complex legal matters.

Rich Youle, head of Skadden’s London Office, added that “London remains a key focus for our ongoing investment, as we continue to further strengthen our leading International Arbitration & Litigation practice”. He noted that Mr. Pape's appointment highlights Skadden’s commitment to attracting top-tier talent to support their clients in intricate international disputes.

Regarding his new role, Mr. Pape expressed enthusiasm about joining Skadden, saying, “Skadden is an ideal place to continue building my practice. I am excited to be joining such a distinguished firm and pre-eminent group of international arbitration and litigation lawyers. I look forward to working alongside Sophie and my new colleagues to best serve our clients”.

Mr. Pape is a bilingual legal expert, fluent in English and French, and also speaks Spanish and Portuguese. He serves on the executive board of the Institute for Transnational Arbitration (ITA) and the editorial board of the European Investment Law and Arbitration Review. His recent accolades include being ranked as a ‘Next Generation Partner - International Arbitration’ by The Legal 500 UK 2026 and acknowledged as a ‘Future Leader in Arbitration’ by Who’s Who Legal / Lexology 2026, alongside recognition from Law360 as a ‘Rising Star’ in international arbitration in 2025.