SJ Interview: Robert Shooter

Robert Shooter is the Managing Partner of Fieldfisher, having taken on the role in May 2022. With a background as the head of the firm’s Technology, Outsourcing, and Privacy (TOP) practice, he has been with Fieldfisher since 2002 and became a partner in 2006. Known for his leadership in the tech sector, he has played a crucial role in shaping the firm’s strategy, particularly in driving European integration and global expansion

In this interview with the Solicitors Journal, Robert offers valuable lessons in leadership, while discussing the evolving impact of technology on the legal profession and Fieldfisher's strategic objectives for continued global growth and innovation.

You've been deeply involved in significant tech-related deals during your time at Fieldfisher. Could you share insights from a notable or interesting deal you’ve handled?

I've always thought that negotiating a deal is more about psychology than the law – it ultimately comes down to people. I remember a deal that was particularly challenging. It involved three months of difficult negotiations. On the other side was an experienced lawyer who had something to prove. The final push in these negotiations took place offsite at one of those stately home-type hotels. We’d been offsite for a week working night and day, and by this point, everyone was feeling a bit on edge and ready to go home.

There were ten remaining issues to resolve, and it was two in the morning. My client was willing to take reasonable positions on all of them, but the other lawyer wasn’t budging. The only thing holding up the deal was the other lawyer’s pride, and we knew we weren’t going to get any further with him.

Then, at about 2:15 AM, the big boss of the client from the other side arrived from the States. In a very direct manner, he walked into the room and said to me, "Shooter, you have five minutes to tell me what the remaining issues are." I quickly laid out the issues, and after five minutes, he adjourned the meeting.

My client and I took a walk around the hotel grounds for about two hours, reflecting on the situation. When we were finally called back in, we found out that the other lawyer had been sent home. The boss simply said, "Fine, we have a deal."

We then headed to the bar to celebrate closing the deal. That experience was memorable because it really reminded me that in law and negotiations, it’s not about the law itself—it’s about people. If you can figure out how to work with or around people, you’ll get things done. Maybe that’s a lesson for life, but it was certainly a lesson for me that day.

What were the biggest challenges you faced transitioning from leading the technology and privacy practice to becoming the managing partner of Fieldfisher? How did your background in tech/innovation influence your approach to leadership?

As Managing Partner, I must say the learning curve was quite extreme. One of the most significant challenges was shifting my focus from a specialised role to a broader leadership position. In the technology and privacy practice, I was deeply involved in specific deals and strategies, but as Managing Partner, the scope expanded considerably to include the entire firm’s direction and well-being.

One of the most crucial aspects of this transition was becoming a better listener. Leadership isn't just about coming up with strategies and making decisions; it's about bringing the whole firm along with you—not just the partners, but everyone within the firm. That’s a key element of leadership. So, the first thing I focused on was improving my listening skills. Secondly, I made sure that people were on board with the direction we were heading.

My background in technology and innovation has had a significant influence on my leadership approach. As a technology lawyer, I've always been fascinated by tech because it allows me to engage with innovation, which is my true passion. I always knew I wanted to be a technology lawyer because it put me at the forefront of technological advancements. In this role, I’ve learned that technology is an enabler—it helps you achieve your goals, whether that’s through cutting-edge artificial intelligence, process automation, or legal tech. But it's not a replacement for human insight and judgment.

A few years ago, we held a partners' conference with the theme "The Future is Human." It was a high-tech conference, but at its core, it reinforced the fundamental belief that law is ultimately about people. This goes back to the lesson I learnt from the case study I mentioned earlier: the minute you forget that this is a people business is the minute you start to falter.

In summary, the learning curve was steep, but it was also incredibly empowering. The key is to listen well, bring people along with you, provide clear direction, and always remember that technology is a brilliant enabler, but it's no more than that.

Technology is a hot topic for the legal profession, like in other sectors. How do you see the role of technology and innovation evolving in the legal sector?

When I was at university, I wrote my dissertation on the Computer Misuse Act, so I’ve always been deeply interested in how technology intersects with law. I remember reading Richard Susskind’s book, The Future of Law, which discussed how technology might eventually replace lawyers. Susskind has written multiple iterations of this idea, and he's still exploring it, now alongside his son.

I've always been somewhat cynical about the notion that technology would outright replace lawyers. Even with the rise of legal tech over the past five years, there have been claims that it threatens traditional legal roles. While I believe legal tech has an important role to play, I think the advent of AI will accelerate changes in the legal profession at a pace we haven't seen before.

If I can use an analogy: imagine what happened with the Black Cab drivers in London. As Uber came in with their sat navs and online payments, Black Cab drivers who didn’t adapt found themselves left behind, honking their horns on London Bridge because they had nothing else to do. Similarly, if law firms don’t get on board with AI—though I don’t mean jumping on every new thing without prudence—there's a real risk of being left behind.

So, I don’t see AI as just a game changer; it’s something that will reshape the landscape of the legal sector. Lawyers and firms need to be prudent and strategic in how they invest in technology. It’s not about technology replacing lawyers, but about lawyers who don’t adapt being replaced by those who do.

Under your leadership, Fieldfisher has continued to expand its presence globally. What would you say are your key strategies for driving international growth, especially in more competitive markets?

We are proudly European, and that identity has been a cornerstone of our growth strategy. Previously, I set out to solidify this message, emphasising our commitment to becoming a European powerhouse. We have a unique selling proposition in that while many global law firms have European coverage, we specifically provide European legal advice to a US audience without threatening domestic US law firms. This approach allows us to partner with those firms: they provide the North American advice, and we complement it with European advice. This strategy has been particularly effective for us, especially in Silicon Valley and increasingly on the East Coast.

In terms of our office network, we've been actively expanding. We opened an office in Vienna in September last year, and we’ve also re-established our presence in Italy, with an office opening in Milan. Fieldfisher Italy is now part of the firm's integrated international network and has been a great success. We're also exploring new office locations, so stay tuned for more developments on that front.

However, our growth strategy isn’t solely about opening new offices; it's also about leveraging the potential within our existing network. For example, our offices in Germany have consistently seen growth of over 20 percent year on year. Our Spanish and Brussels offices are also performing exceptionally well – to name but a few.

Not every country in our network is going to pursue aggressive growth, but where it makes sense, we are pushing that agenda. Our strategy is a balance between expanding our footprint with new offices and maximizing the growth potential of our current offices.

Is there anything else in your career that you're particularly proud of?

I'm particularly proud of an initiative we launched post-Covid. We realised that we had lost some of the cultural magic that really defines Fieldfisher during the pandemic when people were working remotely.

In response, we decided to create something that could bring everyone together with a common goal, beyond just the usual pro bono work we had always done. To that end, we established an initiative called "One Firm Action." This was a charity initiative designed to encourage everyone in the firm to get involved. The idea was to create a competitive, cross-office environment where people could support local charities and also contribute to an environmental charity that spanned the entire firm.

The initiative led to a wide range of activities, both serious and fun. We had people jumping out of planes, climbing mountains, dedicating songs in charity broadcasts, and participating in talent shows. We even had a "Strictly Come Dancing" event in Manchester and our senior partner doing a hobby horse race around the terrace in London. Each office across our network got involved in its own unique way, from Europe to China.

Through these efforts, we raised over half a million pounds for local good causes. Beyond the financial success, it was incredibly rewarding to see the Fieldfisher culture come alive again, with people across the firm participating in something for the common good. It really reinforced the sense of community and shared purpose that defines who we are as a firm.

What advice would you give to someone transitioning from a partner role to a leadership role?

First and foremost, surround yourself with people who support you and aren’t afraid to challenge you. I’ve been fortunate to have brilliant people around me who keep me honest, challenge my decisions, and provide support. That’s crucial in any leadership role.

Secondly, and this is a recurring theme: never forget that this is a people business. This includes the clients, who ultimately decide whether to stay or leave based on their experience with us. It also includes the partners and all the staff, who make Fieldfisher what it is. As a leader, you’re answerable to all these groups, and the minute you forget that, you’re in serious trouble.

Lastly, understand that being a managing partner is a demanding and often stressful job. It’s important to find time to switch off but also remember to enjoy what you do. Despite the stresses, I absolutely love what I do. It’s crucial to maintain that passion and enjoyment in your work, even when the pressures are high.