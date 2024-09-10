Six-figure bequest buoys RNLI

Doreen Hogg, a lifelong supporter of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), has left a lasting mark on the charity's lifesaving mission through a £100,000 bequest. This generous donation, made in her will, follows an earlier contribution of £1.5 million, which funded a lifeboat named in honor of her late husband, Archie Hogg. The Poole-based RNLI will use the funds to continue its vital work of saving lives at sea.

Mrs. Hogg, who passed away at the age of 91, had a deep connection to the sea, a love she shared with her husband. After they relocated from Newcastle to Poole, the couple became steadfast supporters of the RNLI, with Archie’s passion for the ocean reflected in their frequent time spent on the water. Following Archie’s death in 2018, Doreen donated £1.5 million to commission a lifeboat in his memory. The vessel, named "RNLB Ettrick Shepherd Hogg Hardie," was launched in a special ceremony in 2021 at the RNLI headquarters in Poole, attended by family and friends.

The £100,000 bequest was made through Doreen’s will trust, arranged by her solicitor, Malcolm Scott Walby, a consultant at Ellis Jones Solicitors and trustee of her estate. The donation was formally presented at a wake following Doreen's funeral. Scott Walby praised the couple's commitment to the RNLI, remarking, "It was a privilege to act as a trustee for Doreen and to make this very generous donation in her memory. It means that lives can continue to be saved at sea for many years to come, thanks to her benevolence."

The RNLI, which celebrated its 200th anniversary in 2023, is heavily reliant on legacy gifts, with six in ten lifeboat launches funded by such donations. A spokesperson for the charity expressed gratitude for Doreen's support, stating, "Without the generosity of people like Doreen, we simply couldn't keep our lifesaving service running."

Doreen's contributions will ensure that the RNLI can continue its essential work. In 2023 alone, the organisation saved 355 lives and launched lifeboats 9,192 times, helping 84 people daily.