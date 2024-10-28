Six trainees qualify as solicitors at Wilkin Chapman

Lincolnshire and East Yorkshire’s largest law firm, Wilkin Chapman, proudly announces the successful qualification of six trainees following the completion of their rigorous two-year training contracts. Caitlin Bellamy, Rebecca Jex, Reece Townsend, Jacob Houltby, Harry Fox, and Sophie Emms will now enhance the firm’s esteemed team across its Grimsby, Lincoln, Beverley, and Louth offices, specialising in family law, personal injury claims, dispute resolution, and insolvency.

Lisa Boileau, partner and head of the private client division, expressed her pride in nurturing the new solicitors, stating, “Watching their progression from when they joined the firm to seeing them now, supporting individuals, families, and businesses across Lincolnshire and East Yorkshire as fully qualified solicitors, makes me very proud.”

Caitlin Bellamy, who joins the family law team, reflected on her journey: “I feel very proud to have completed my training contract. It has been a long process of six years to get here, but law allows me to deliver the best possible solutions for clients on a daily basis.”

Rebecca Jex, now in the personal injury department, shared her commitment to helping people: “I have always wanted to have a career where I can help people during difficult times in their lives.”

Reece Townsend, who will focus on dispute resolution, noted his achievement as surreal, stating, “It is certainly an achievement I am proud of.” Jacob Houltby echoed this sentiment, emphasising Wilkin Chapman’s dedication to trainee development.

Harry Fox, specialising in insolvency, remarked on the firm’s reputation for training, calling it his top choice for a training contract. Sophie Emms, who sought diverse legal experiences, highlighted her commitment to accessible law.

With over 400 partners and staff across its network of offices, Wilkin Chapman remains a prominent legal provider in the region, delivering trusted legal and insolvency advice to clients locally, nationally, and internationally.

Photo: Left to right - Angela English, Learning & Development Business Partner, Harry Fox, Caitlin Bellamy, Jacob Houltby, Rebecca Jex, Sophie Emms, Reece Townsend and Lisa Boileau, Partner.