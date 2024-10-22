Sir Robin Rpencer reappointed to key role

Sir Robin Spencer has been reappointed as the Independent Assessor of Compensation for Miscarriages of Justice for a five-year term starting in May 2024. This position, under section 133 of the Criminal Justice Act 1988, involves determining compensation amounts for those wrongfully convicted, after eligibility is confirmed by the Secretary of State. Spencer, a retired High Court judge, brings decades of legal experience to the role, succeeding Dame Linda Dobbs DBE.