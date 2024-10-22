This website uses cookies

This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience. By using our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy

Sign Up for our Free Newsletter
Solictors Journal logoSolictors Journal logo
Blink Payment
Blink Payment
Law News

Sir Robin Rpencer reappointed to key role

News
Share:
Sir Robin Rpencer reappointed to key role

By

The Ministry of Justice reappointed Sir Robin Spencer as Independent Assessor for Miscarriages of Justice compensation

Sir Robin Spencer has been reappointed as the Independent Assessor of Compensation for Miscarriages of Justice for a five-year term starting in May 2024. This position, under section 133 of the Criminal Justice Act 1988, involves determining compensation amounts for those wrongfully convicted, after eligibility is confirmed by the Secretary of State. Spencer, a retired High Court judge, brings decades of legal experience to the role, succeeding Dame Linda Dobbs DBE.

Blink Payment