Sir Robert Buckland KC has been appointed to lead an independent review to explore any missed opportunities that could have prevented the murder of Sir David Amess. The Home Secretary has made this appointment, recognising Buckland's distinguished legal background, having served as Lord Chancellor, Secretary of State for Justice, and Solicitor General for England and Wales. In his new role, Sir Robert aims to meet with the Amess family to establish the review's terms of reference.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood emphasised the significance of Sir David Amess's legacy, stating that "Sir David Amess was a hugely respected parliamentarian, who served his constituents and country with distinction. His tragic murder casts a long shadow over all of us who serve as MPs." Mahmood expressed admiration for the resilience shown by the Amess family during this difficult time, while also highlighting Buckland’s capabilities as an eminent legal mind who can help provide the family with answers.

In response to his appointment, Sir Robert Buckland KC reflected on the profound impact the murder had on the nation, saying that "The horrific murder of Sir David Amess in October 2021 shook the entire nation." He noted the personal significance of the case, stating, "As someone who, like Sir David, held regular open surgeries in my constituency, and who had known and worked with him in Parliament for over a decade, it made a deep and profound personal impact that lives with me to this day."

Buckland has accepted the role to ensure that "everything possible is done to fully identify the facts and circumstances that led up to this outrage," acknowledging the desire for clarity from Sir David's family and those invested in the health of parliamentary democracy. While the specific details of the review are still to be confirmed, it is anticipated that the terms of reference will address the unanswered questions the Amess family has regarding the circumstances surrounding the murder.

The review will leverage existing materials from the trial of Sir David’s murderer, as well as previous reviews including the initial Prevent learning review and the Independent Prevent Commissioner’s review published in July 2025. As the process unfolds, further details regarding the review's terms of reference will be made available to the public.