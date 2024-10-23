Sir Jonathan Cohen rejoins 4pb chambers after High Court retirement

4PB Chambers is thrilled to welcome back Sir Jonathan Cohen following his retirement from the High Court Bench. Known for his expertise in high-stakes financial remedy and children’s cases, Sir Jonathan will now concentrate on offering alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services, including arbitrations, mediations, private Financial Dispute Resolutions (FDRs), and early neutral evaluations. His return further strengthens 4PB's ability to provide comprehensive family law solutions outside the traditional court setting.

Before his judicial career, Sir Jonathan had an illustrious practice at the Bar, dealing with some of the largest and most intricate financial remedies cases and complex children’s matters. His tenure as a High Court judge involved presiding over numerous challenging financial disputes, particularly in high-net-worth cases, making him an authoritative figure in family law. Now, he is committed to helping families avoid the often traumatic experience of courtroom battles, focusing on collaborative, non-court dispute resolution (NCDR).

Charles Hale KC and Barbara Mills KC, joint heads of 4PB, expressed their excitement about his return: “We are absolutely delighted to have Sir Jonathan back with us. Not only does he bring years of outstanding experience, but his compassion and commitment to resolving disputes without court intervention are invaluable. His expertise in NCDR will be a great asset to 4PB’s family justice offerings."

Sir Jonathan also shared his reasons for rejoining chambers, highlighting his desire to use his extensive judicial experience to assist parties in finding resolutions outside the courtroom: "I am delighted to return to my professional home at 4PB. Having presided over many hard-fought financial remedy and children proceedings at the High Court, I have witnessed first-hand the stress and trauma that such proceedings can bring to families. I am eager to help parties reach agreements wherever possible, away from the court process, to minimise these effects."

Sir Jonathan’s passion for ADR reflects the growing trend in family law towards out-of-court resolutions, which can provide quicker, less adversarial solutions for families in conflict. His return bolsters 4PB’s expertise in this area, offering clients access to one of the most respected figures in family law for mediation and arbitration services.

This latest move is part of 4PB’s strategy to broaden its capabilities in family law by offering flexible, client-focused alternatives to litigation, addressing the evolving needs of the family justice system. With Sir Jonathan back in their ranks, the chambers reinforces its position as a leader in the field, dedicated to resolving family disputes with sensitivity, efficiency, and expertise.