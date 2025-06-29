The Secretary of State confirmed that Sir David's third term will extend from 1 July 2025 until 30 June 2027. The Parole Board, which is a non-Departmental Public Body sponsored by the Ministry of Justice, plays a critical role in assessing the risk associated with prisoners to determine their suitability for release into the community.

Sir David Calvert-Smith has a distinguished career, having retired as a Judge from the High Court Bench in 2013. His extensive experience in public service includes roles such as the 1st Senior Treasury Counsel, Panelled Counsel to the Serious Fraud Office (SFO), Chairman of the Criminal Bar Association, and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). Additionally, he has served as Chair of the Parole Board from 2012 to 2016, demonstrating a deep familiarity with the responsibilities and challenges present in overseeing the parole process. His reappointment is anticipated to bring valuable insights and judgement to the board's decision-making processes during a critical period for the UK’s justice system