Simpson Millar Expands Public Law Division with Strategic Appointments

Shalini Patel joins as Head of Education, Public Law, and Human Rights, bringing over a decade of expertise in judicial review challenges, human rights, anti-discrimination, and trafficking cases. Based in London, Shalini will lead a dedicated team focused on championing clients’ rights and challenging governmental policies.

Shalini shared: "I am passionate about giving a voice to those most vulnerable in our society at what is often one of the most difficult times of their lives. Simpson Millar’s ethos aligns perfectly with my commitment to justice."

New Additions Across Key Teams

Charlotte Andrews , a solicitor specialising in judicial reviews, challenges against public authorities, and human rights, joins the London office. Her expertise includes representing clients at inquests and delivering accessible, client-focused legal guidance.

Karen Sullivan joins the Manchester-based Court of Protection Property and Affairs team as a Senior Paralegal. With deep experience in the Court of Protection and progress toward completing her Graduate Diploma in Law, Karen will support clients with financial management and Personal Injury Trusts.

Issy Masterson, a paralegal and Oxford University graduate, joins the Health and Welfare team in Manchester, working on care provision, living arrangements, and court applications.

Alice Nortcliffe, a Trainee, brings extensive experience in Court of Protection matters to the Health and Welfare team in Leeds.

Melissa Crawford joins the national Education Law team as a Paralegal, providing essential support for families navigating education-related legal issues.

Commitment to Growth

Liam Goggin, Head of Public Law at Simpson Millar, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Shalini, Charlotte, Karen, Issy, Alice, and Melissa to the team. Shalini’s leadership will be instrumental as we continue to expand our Public Law offering. These talented new hires ensure we meet our clients' evolving needs while delivering expert legal support to vulnerable individuals across the country."

Strategic Vision

The expansion demonstrates Simpson Millar’s investment in Public Law to meet growing demand and reinforces its position as a leading provider of legal services in areas such as human rights, education law, and the Court of Protection. The firm remains focused on delivering exceptional care and expertise for individuals facing complex and sensitive legal challenges.